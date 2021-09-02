Williams Township moving to virtual instruction; South Columbus to return to in-person

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - District officials on Thursday announced upcoming instruction changes for a pair of Columbus County schools.

Williams Township School will move to virtual instruction beginning Friday, Sept. 3 and lasting until Sept. 10. District officials cited a rising number of COVID-19 infections as the reason for the change.

South Columbus High School, which was moved to virtual instruction this week due to increased virus cases, will return to in-person instruction beginning Sept. 7. Tightened security measures, including increases social distancing, limited congregation of students, and limited movement, will be in place.

Columbus County Schools released the following statement:

“Closing school facilities for ten days in an attempt to reduce the chances of COVID spread is a serious step that is only taken after much consideration of the health, safety and well-being of our students and the community. Columbus County Schools urges everyone in our area to limit gatherings over the Labor Day holiday. The current sharp rise in infections is attributed to community spread of the COVID virus. When our communities participate in gatherings without masks or social distancing, schools will continue to close, which in turn will cause harm to our students’ emotional well being and their educational progress. Please help our schools by asking that everyone in your family, church and community take precautions to prevent spread of the virus.”

