Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Twin infants found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare

By Jazmine Greene and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after two infants were found dead inside of a vehicle near a daycare.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies went to Sunshine House after receiving reports of the two unresponsive infants, WIS reported.

Deputies found the two babies inside a vehicle, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The infants were twin boys, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

It is unclear if the staff at Sunshine House is involved in this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Details are limited at this time.

Copyright 2021 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported...
One student dies following shooting at Winston-Salem high school; suspect now in custody
New Hanover High School shooting
911 logs flesh out timeline for response to shooting at New Hanover High School
Several law enforcement agencies have responded to an incident Monday along Market Street near...
15-year-old charged in shooting at New Hanover High School
First Lady Jill Biden
First Lady Jill Biden to visit North Carolina
Nahledge Vaughn, 20, of Wilmington, was sentenced to 57 months in prison for Possession of a...
Armed gang member who threw stolen gun into judge’s parking lot sentenced

Latest News

Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Changing winds provide hope in California wildfire battle
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
Death toll rises after Ida’s remnants hit Northeast
New Jersey was hit by tornadoes on Wednesday as the remnants of Ida roared through.
RAW: Multivortex twister caught on camera
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
Hearing in Floyd death to debate broadcast of ex-cops’ trial