Security is top of mind for leaders ahead of joint meeting following NHHS shooting

Classes resume at New Hanover High, days after school shooting
By Dru Loman
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Leaders of the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners emphasized safety, security and solutions as priorities for the joint meeting with the New Hanover County School Board Friday morning.

Monday’s shooting at New Hanover High School has raised questions about security on school campuses from students, staff, parents and the community.

“They brought a gun — a pistol when they should bring a pencil, you know, we are all horrified as parents and even more horrified as elected officials and as community members; this can’t happen,” said chairwoman of the NHC Board of Commissioners Julia Olson-Boseman.

Commissioners already commit about a third of the county budget to education and schools.

Any increased security measures may also end up coming out of the county’s pocket.

Olson-Boseman, who has a child in the school system, would support installing metal detectors at the schools to upgrade security.

“I absolutely want my child to go through a metal detector every day. My child is in middle school and I will bet you 100% today someone had a gun. I bet there is a gun in every high school in this county and probably every middle school and as a parent that is not okay with me.”

Commissioner Jonathan Barfield says putting metal detectors at the schools would be a challenge that would require answers to several questions first.

“What would the cost be and how would we implement putting in metal detectors at every door?” said Barfield. “Are you going to limit points of access, in entry and exit, to those schools? What would be the main entrances to the schools? Would we have enough SROs to man those doors? I think all of those are things that we will definitely talk about.”

While Friday’s meeting may be the first step in upgrading school security in the county, Olson-Boseman left no doubt on what the final outcome will be.

“We are going to find solutions to this and we are going to make sure guns don’t come in our schools anymore because one is enough. It is not acceptable and I’m not gonna stand for it not doing everything I possibly can to make sure this never happens again.”

