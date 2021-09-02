Senior Connect
Port City Politics: Week of August 30

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City Politics is a collaborative podcast between WECT and WHQR. Every two weeks, WECT’s investigative reporter Michael Praats and WHQR’s News Director Ben Schachtman will break down the latest happenings in local politics.

The Podcast will be available from both stations.

Shooting at New Hanover High School

A shooting at New Hanover High School left one student injured, and another 15-year-old facing attempted murder charges. We take a look at the events following the shooting, from an unorganized press conference that law enforcement did not take questions at, to the reactions from school leaders, and talk some of the logistical problems with securing NHHS’s campus.

TRU Colors double homicide

CEO of TRU Colors George Taylor finally broke his silence on the shooting that took place at his son’s house leaving two people dead, and another injured. Taylor went on a Facebook Live event with the Wilmington Business Journal and took questions about the shooting, and plans for moving forward.

Mask mandate goes into effect leading to an unruly county meeting

The New Hanover County Health Board approved a mask mandate going into effect across the county - but - it drew strong criticism from those opposed to masks.

