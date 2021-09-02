Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Pender High’s varsity football game against Heide Trask canceled

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The nonconference varsity football tilt between Pender High School and Heide Trask Friday night has been canceled due to limited player availability within the Heide Trask program, according to Pender County Schools.

Instead, Pender (1-0) will host Croatan at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Officials say the Patriots will hold a special celebration to honor the 2010 state football runner-up team.

Heide Trask (0-2) is slated to return to the gridiron on Sept. 10 when the Titans host Dixon.

The Patriots and the Titans are scheduled to meet in a conference matchup on Oct. 29 to close out the regular season.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported...
One student dies following shooting at Winston-Salem high school; suspect now in custody
New Hanover High School shooting
911 logs flesh out timeline for response to shooting at New Hanover High School
Several law enforcement agencies have responded to an incident Monday along Market Street near...
15-year-old charged in shooting at New Hanover High School
Nahledge Vaughn, 20, of Wilmington, was sentenced to 57 months in prison for Possession of a...
Armed gang member who threw stolen gun into judge’s parking lot sentenced
First Lady Jill Biden
First Lady Jill Biden to visit North Carolina

Latest News

NC Treasurer Dale Folwell asks Gov. Cooper not to extend extra unemployment benefits
“Employment crisis is as real as COVID-19”: State treasurer asks Gov. Cooper not to extend extra unemployment benefits
Leslie McCrae Dowless
McCrae Dowless, central figure in NC’s 9th District election scandal, sentenced on social security fraud charges
Cape Fear Community College
Part II: Concerns about transparency, evaluations, and communication with CFCC’s board and administration
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina records nearly 8,000 new COVID-19 cases