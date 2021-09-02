Pender High’s varsity football game against Heide Trask canceled

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The nonconference varsity football tilt between Pender High School and Heide Trask Friday night has been canceled due to limited player availability within the Heide Trask program, according to Pender County Schools.

Instead, Pender (1-0) will host Croatan at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Officials say the Patriots will hold a special celebration to honor the 2010 state football runner-up team.

Heide Trask (0-2) is slated to return to the gridiron on Sept. 10 when the Titans host Dixon.

The Patriots and the Titans are scheduled to meet in a conference matchup on Oct. 29 to close out the regular season.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.