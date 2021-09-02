Senior Connect
Partnership leads to more free activities for seniors

City partners with NHC Senior Resource Center to provide expanded programming
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has partnered with the New Hanover County Senior Resource Center to provide free expanded programming and drive-up lunches at the Davis Center at Maides Park, 1101 Manly Avenue in Wilmington.

Beginning September 1, the expanded programming, that will run through May 31, 2022, includes basketball, BINGO, yoga, Cards, Checkers & Chess, computer literacy, pickleball, knitting/crocheting, and more. Pre-registration is only required for the computer literacy class.

“We’re excited to offer a variety of classes to a variety of people, which we’re able to do more frequently now that we have this new state-of-the-art space,” said Davis Center Recreation Supervisor Ryan Brill. “We want all people to feel welcome at the Davis Center. We’re grateful to the Senior Resource Center for helping expand our programs.”

The Derick G.S. Davis Community Center at Maides Park was recently expanded to include a new gymnasium as part of the 2016 voter-approved Parks Bond.

Drive-up lunches will be offered to seniors 60 and over, Monday through Friday between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Click here for more information and program schedules, or call 910.341.7867

