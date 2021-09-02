‘Our hearts go out to all the students’: Cooper speaks after deadly shooting at N.C. high school

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WBTV) – Gov. Roy Cooper stood with emotional law enforcement officers and said the state is behind the Winston-Salem community following Wednesday’s deadly shooting at Mount Tabor High School.

“Our hearts go out to all the students, staff at Mount Tabor and all of the other schools that were affected by this,” Cooper said.

His remarks came almost 24 hours after the shooting. Police said a school resource officer reported that a student was injured and the shooter was still on the loose.

Related: ‘It’s heartbreaking’: Students mourn after classmate killed in shooting at N.C. high school

The student, identified as Wiliam Chavis Raynard Miller Jr., was later pronounced dead at Wake Forest Baptist. No other injuries were reported.

Hours later, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect was taken into custody without incident. The person’s name has not been released at this time. Authorities also did not discuss the possible relationship between the alleged shooter and the victim.

Wednesday’s shooting led to the lockdown of Mount Tabor High, as well as a number of other schools in the area out of an abundance of caution.

Parents of Mount Tabor High students were told to pick up their children at the Harris Teeter, something that Cooper acknowledged was difficult.

“Our hearts go out to parents who were waiting in a parking lot, hoping and praying, sweating and crying, hoping that their child would be reunified safely with the family,” he said.

This was the second shooting at a North Carolina high school this week.

Gov. Cooper's Statement on Today's School Shooting in Winston-Salem: pic.twitter.com/YtVvr2zZ12 — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) September 1, 2021

A 15-year-old student is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly shot another student following a fight at New Hanover High School in Wilmington on Monday.

The injured student was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“This is a pain and a fear that no child or parent should ever have to confront simply by having a child go to school,” Cooper said. “School is a place of learning and growth and we have to do everything we can to keep them free of threats and violence.”

The governor said a lot of work has gone into school violence plans to make sure they’re ready to react in a moment’s notice to keep students and educators safe.

“I think this goes well beyond that,” Cooper said about the Mount Tabor High shooting.

He added that there should be more of an investment in early childhood education so children are engaged in their communities and have positive things to do.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.