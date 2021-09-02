Senior Connect
Orange Street ArtsFest hits the streets downtown this weekend

By Ashlea Kosikowski
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Orange Street ArtsFest will return this weekend after a hiatus last year due to the pandemic.

The event, Sat., Sept. 4 and Sun., Sept. 5, will fill the streets around the Community Arts Center (CAC)/Historic USO building at the corner of Orange and 2nd Streets. Some of the artists will be inside the building as well.

More than 80 vendors will sell all sorts of artwork, with several food trucks on site as well.

The Thalian Association Community Theatre launched the Orange Street ArtsFest in 1995 to promote the arts in Wilmington and to showcase the CAC.

“We are so pleased to be able to give these wonderful live selling opportunities and opportunities to connect with the community,” said Susan Habas, executive director of Thalian Association Community Theatre. “Much of it is outdoors so it is safe. People can feel relaxed and comfortable and just enjoy art without a care in the world, the way they always did.”

This is the 25th year for the event. It typically happens on Memorial Day weekend but organizers moved the festival to Labor Day weekend for this year only due to the pandemic.

