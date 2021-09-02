Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Neighbor rescues woman attacked by alligator on Hilton Head Island

FILE PHOTO - A generic picture of an alligator.
FILE PHOTO - A generic picture of an alligator.(Pexels/Generic graphic)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A neighbor helped rescue a woman from an alligator on Hilton Head Island, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

According to law enforcement, a woman was walking her dog after 8 a.m. Thursday at Hilton Head Plantation and got attacked by an alligator. The woman was able to escape when a neighbor came out and hit the gator with a shovel.

The woman was transported to a hospital in Savannah with serious leg injuries. The dog is fine, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Department of Natural Resources responded and captured the alligator.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported...
One student dies following shooting at Winston-Salem high school; suspect now in custody
New Hanover High School shooting
911 logs flesh out timeline for response to shooting at New Hanover High School
Several law enforcement agencies have responded to an incident Monday along Market Street near...
15-year-old charged in shooting at New Hanover High School
Nahledge Vaughn, 20, of Wilmington, was sentenced to 57 months in prison for Possession of a...
Armed gang member who threw stolen gun into judge’s parking lot sentenced
First Lady Jill Biden
First Lady Jill Biden to visit North Carolina

Latest News

NC Treasurer Dale Folwell asks Gov. Cooper not to extend extra unemployment benefits
“Employment crisis is as real as COVID-19”: State treasurer asks Gov. Cooper not to extend extra unemployment benefits
Pender High’s varsity football game against Heide Trask canceled
Leslie McCrae Dowless
McCrae Dowless, central figure in NC’s 9th District election scandal, sentenced on social security fraud charges
Cape Fear Community College
Part II: Concerns about transparency, evaluations, and communication with CFCC’s board and administration
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina records nearly 8,000 new COVID-19 cases