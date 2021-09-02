Senior Connect
GM, Ford halt some production as chip shortage worsens


FILE - In this March 24, 2021 file photo, mid-sized pickup trucks and full-size vans are seen in a parking lot outside a General Motors assembly plant where they are produced in Wentzville, Mo. The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks. General Motors announced Thursday, Sept, 2, 2021 that it would pause production at seven North American plants during the next two weeks, including two that make the company’s top-selling Chevrolet Silverado pickup.(Source: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks.

General Motors announced Thursday that it would pause production at eight North American plants during the next two weeks, including two that make the company’s top-selling Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

Ford will stop making pickups at its Kansas City Assembly Plant for the next two weeks.

Shifts will be cut at two more truck plants in Dearborn, Michigan, and Louisville, Kentucky.

Industry analysts say the delta variant of the novel coronavirus has hit employees at chip factories in southeast Asia hard, forcing some plants to close.

That’s worsened a chip shortage that was starting to improve earlier in the summer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

