First Alert Forecast: fresh and fall-like air at home, Larry strengthening in the Tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Thursday! Your First Alert Forecast is choc full of fresh northerly breezes. Enjoy fair skies, low rain chances, reasonable humidity levels, daytime high temperatures in the 80s, and nighttime lows in the 60s for Thursday night into Friday. And in the 83-degree surf: expect one to three-foot breakers to harbor a low to moderate rip current risk.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington - including a mostly nice and dry Labor Day weekend - right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Or, customize your location and take your outlook even deeper into September with a ten-day forecast on your always-free WECT Weather App!

In the tropics: Larry has a fine environment to grow into a powerful Atlantic hurricane. Expect enhanced swell and rip current activity by next week, though a break in a high pressure ridge should ultimately provide the storm itself a path to curve away from North America. Please stay focused and prepared in any case: wect.com/hurricane.

