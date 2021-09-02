Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Fauci: Americans ‘likely’ need 3rd dose of shots

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci says it is “likely” Americans will need to get a third dose of vaccine to be considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Fauci spoke at a White House briefing, saying a final determination would be made by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, the nation’s top infections disease expert says his professional experience leads him to believe a third dose of mRNA vaccines will be required to provide long-term protection against the coronavirus.

The U.S. is preparing for boosters for all Americans who received the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna between five and eight months after their second dose, pending approval by the FDA. The U.S. is still studying the need for a booster dose of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A formal determination of the third dose for “full vaccination’” would have broad implications for schools, businesses and other entities with vaccine mandates.

White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients says the federal government will bring the “same intensity” to encouraging Americans to get booster shots as it did for the initial vaccination campaign.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— J&J vaccines made in Africa will stay in Africa

— EU agency says to focus on vaccines first not booster shots

— 12 million French children back to school, wearing masks

— What can employers do if workers avoid COVID-19 vaccines?

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronvirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported...
One student dies following shooting at Winston-Salem high school; suspect now in custody
New Hanover High School shooting
911 logs flesh out timeline for response to shooting at New Hanover High School
Several law enforcement agencies have responded to an incident Monday along Market Street near...
15-year-old charged in shooting at New Hanover High School
Nahledge Vaughn, 20, of Wilmington, was sentenced to 57 months in prison for Possession of a...
Armed gang member who threw stolen gun into judge’s parking lot sentenced
First Lady Jill Biden
First Lady Jill Biden to visit North Carolina

Latest News

Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Benjamin Dagley, charged with assaulting MSNBC reporter, arrested by U.S. Marshals
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
Death toll tops 30 after Ida’s remnants blindside Northeast
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
Ida blamed for several nursing home resident deaths
FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows...
Ex-prosecutor indicted for misconduct in Ahmaud Arbery death
The three bills align with recommendations of the Governor’s Task Force for Racial Equity in...
Governor Cooper signs criminal justice reform bills into law