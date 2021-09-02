Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Bill tells NC hospitals to let in clergy during emergency

hospital bed
hospital bed(KXAS)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina hospitals would be required to let a clergy member visit a patient even during a declared emergency like a pandemic in legislation that received final General Assembly approval.

The Senate gave the final OK to the bill on Wednesday and will send it along to Gov. Roy Cooper. The bill would require the minister to comply with health screenings and other infection controls that don’t interfere with religious beliefs.

The measure was named for an eastern North Carolina resident who died at a hospital last year. His family and pastor had trouble getting in to visit him due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported...
One student dies following shooting at Winston-Salem high school; suspect now in custody
New Hanover High School shooting
911 logs flesh out timeline for response to shooting at New Hanover High School
Several law enforcement agencies have responded to an incident Monday along Market Street near...
15-year-old charged in shooting at New Hanover High School
First Lady Jill Biden
First Lady Jill Biden to visit North Carolina
Nahledge Vaughn, 20, of Wilmington, was sentenced to 57 months in prison for Possession of a...
Armed gang member who threw stolen gun into judge’s parking lot sentenced

Latest News

City partners with NHC Senior Resource Center to provide expanded programming
City of Wilmington partners with senior resource center to expand free activities for seniors
Downtown businesses on mask mandate: ‘We’re not asking, we require it.’
Businesses double down on mask mandate enforcement
New Hanover County officials chime in on COVID-19 spread at UNCW
UNCW officials promote vaccines to end spread on campus
Classes resume at New Hanover High, days after school shooting
NHHS students take advantage of crisis intervention as they return to class