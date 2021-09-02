Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

‘Beds are scarce’: Top N.C. doctors concerned over COVID-19 hospitalizations ahead of Labor Day weekend

Novant, Atrium and CaroMont Health doctors are all sounding the alarm on the surge in Covid-19...
Novant, Atrium and CaroMont Health doctors are all sounding the alarm on the surge in Covid-19 hospitalizations among unvaccinated.(N/A)
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thursday morning doctors from Novant, Atrium and CaroMont Health held a joint press conference to provide an update on the surging hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

They are concerned about the trends heading into Labor Day weekend.

“Quite frankly beds are scarce,” Dr. Sid Fletcher, senior vice president and chief clinical officer for Novant Health, said. “We’re running short on resources.”

Right now across all three hospital systems, 933 people are hospitalized with Covid-19.

857, or 92% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.

126 patients are on life support, and 122 of them are unvaccinated, accounting for 97% of them.

“The way out of this is vaccination,” Dr. Todd Davis, chief physician executive for CaroMont Health, said. “We were able to conquer smallpox and polio through vaccination, and we have that opportunity now.”

Doctors’ concerns are high as we head into Labor Day Weekend.

Tens of thousands of people will travel into the Queen City for big, crowded football games and bar hopping.

“Wear that mask, do what you can to prevent spread to other people,” Dr. Katie Passaretti, epidemiologist and medical director of infection prevention for Atrium Health, said. “Limiting those indoor larger group gatherings, reconsidering travel plans if you’re unvaccinated, in particular.”

Clemson alum James Reach is counting down to game day.

“I’m comfortable with the level of risk because I trust that I’m fully vaccinated being outside, and you hope that’s enough,” Reach told WBTV.

He did his part by getting the shot, but he says he will continue to be mindful.

“It’s the following days after the weekend right?” he said. “Are you experiencing symptoms, are the people you were with experiencing symptoms, and try to make that judgment call?”

Doctors say if you aren’t worried about yourself, think of the health care workers who at this point are far more tired of this pandemic than you are.

The doctors also said staffing shortages began before the pandemic, and have continued to become more of a problem.

Dr. Davis said the shortages are not due to vaccine mandates for team members, as they have seen few resignations due to that requirement.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of student who was charged with shooting at high school
Mother of NHHS shooting suspect: ‘They failed my child and they failed me’
New Hanover High School shooting
911 logs flesh out timeline for response to shooting at New Hanover High School
Coronavirus from CDC web site
COVID-19 cluster identified at Eaton Elementary School
Two infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin babies found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare
NC Treasurer Dale Folwell asks Gov. Cooper not to extend extra unemployment benefits
“Employment crisis is as real as COVID-19”: State treasurer asks Gov. Cooper not to extend extra unemployment benefits

Latest News

Two median locations that allowed left turns from U.S. 74/76 along a stretch in Columbus County...
NCDOT to rework 2 left turns on U.S. 74/76 in Columbus County
The Brunswick County seal.
Brunswick County hosting free cleanup week beginning Sept. 13
There are about 80 different entrances and exits to New Hanover High School according to school...
School leaders weigh in on metal detectors, additional law enforcement ahead of joint meeting
They learned ways to handle motions, while maintaining fairness to all parties involved.
NHC School Board members train on parliamentary procedure
North Carolina reinstates certain unemployment benefits requirements