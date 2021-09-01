Senior Connect
WPD launches new QR code for anonymous tips

Scanning the QR code takes people directly to the app store to download the app.(Source: Gray DC)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has implemented a QR code to provide quick access to the Wilmington N.C. PD app that allows people to submit tips anonymously.

The app was launched in 2020 to allow citizens to submit anonymous tips easily from their smartphones.

To access Tip 411, you can download the free Wilmington N.C. PD app using the Apple iTunes App Store or Google Play Store and click “Submit a Tip.” The Tip 411 system strips away any of your personal information, making it impossible for anyone to track you or find out who submitted certain tips.

Scanning the QR code takes you directly to the app store to download the app.

Scanning the code with your phone takes you directly to the app store to download the app(WPD)

If you do not have access to a smartphone, you can text an anonymous tip to 847411 and type in WPDNC.

