Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Whiteville man killed in single-vehicle crash near town of Brunswick

The wreck happened Monday, August 30 near the town of Brunswick in Columbus County.
The wreck happened Monday, August 30 near the town of Brunswick in Columbus County.
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Whiteville man died in a single-vehicle crash on Monday night in Columbus County.

Claudio Salvador Sabalos, 41, was driving a 2002 Ford pickup truck on NC-905 near NC-130 south of the town of Brunswick when the wreck happened.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the vehicle was on the right shoulder of the road when the driver over-corrected, driving off the left side and striking a ditch. Speeding and alcohol were not involved.

The vehicle rolled over and came to rest on the driver side. Sabalos was partially ejected and pronounced dead on scene.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies have responded to an incident Monday along Market Street near...
15-year-old charged in shooting at New Hanover High School
Both schools were cleared by BCSO after no threats were identified
UPDATE: BCSO identifies source of threat at Shallotte Middle School
New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services
New Hanover County health board approves face covering rule
A 15-year-old student is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly shot another...
New Hanover High student on shooting: ‘It’s gonna be weird to walk down the catwalk and know that somebody got shot there’
The bill also says school districts need to vote at least once a month on whether their mask...
Gov. Cooper signs bill allowing N.C. schools to shift to remote learning if necessary due to a COVID-19 emergency

Latest News

Bolivia man pleads guilty in ‘lucrative fraud scheme’ to sell misbranded drugs online, prosecutors say
Local actors took part in the film
‘Stop the Killing’: Local film hopes to bring awareness to gun violence
Mobile morgue truck unit
Beds in lobby, mobile morgues: Hospitals take drastic steps amid flood of COVID-19 patients
First Lady Jill Biden
First Lady Jill Biden to visit North Carolina