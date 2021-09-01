Whiteville man killed in single-vehicle crash near town of Brunswick

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Whiteville man died in a single-vehicle crash on Monday night in Columbus County.

Claudio Salvador Sabalos, 41, was driving a 2002 Ford pickup truck on NC-905 near NC-130 south of the town of Brunswick when the wreck happened.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the vehicle was on the right shoulder of the road when the driver over-corrected, driving off the left side and striking a ditch. Speeding and alcohol were not involved.

The vehicle rolled over and came to rest on the driver side. Sabalos was partially ejected and pronounced dead on scene.

