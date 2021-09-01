Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Podcast host Joe Rogan announces COVID-19 diagnosis

Joe Rogan is seen during a weigh-in before UFC 211 on Friday, May 12, 2017, in Dallas before...
Joe Rogan is seen during a weigh-in before UFC 211 on Friday, May 12, 2017, in Dallas before UFC 211.(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Podcast host Joe Rogan announced Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video posted on his Instagram, Rogan said he started having symptoms on Saturday and tested positive for the virus the following day.

“I got fevers and sweats and I knew what was going on,” he said.

Rogan spoke about the medications he took after his diagnosis which included the ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug. Health officials have advised strongly against the medication.

Rogan also said that his Friday show in Nashville, Tenn. has been postponed.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies have responded to an incident Monday along Market Street near...
15-year-old charged in shooting at New Hanover High School
Both schools were cleared by BCSO after no threats were identified
UPDATE: BCSO identifies source of threat at Shallotte Middle School
New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services
New Hanover County health board approves face covering rule
A 15-year-old student is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly shot another...
New Hanover High student on shooting: ‘It’s gonna be weird to walk down the catwalk and know that somebody got shot there’
Nahledge Vaughn, 20, of Wilmington, was sentenced to 57 months in prison for Possession of a...
Armed gang member who threw stolen gun into judge’s parking lot sentenced

Latest News

Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Weather slows California wildfire, but flames keep moving
This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in...
Judge conditionally approves Purdue Pharma opioid settlement
Louisiana lawmakers discuss Ida recovery
Louisiana lawmakers discuss Ida recovery
In this courtroom artist's sketch, R. Kelly, left, listens during his trial in New York,...
R. Kelly accuser says he kept gun nearby while berating her