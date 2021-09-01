Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

North Carolina school on lockdown after shooting on campus

Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported...
Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported shooting at Mount Tabor High School.(WXII via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina high school is on lockdown afternoon after a shooting on campus.

The Winston-Salem Police Department tweeted that a shooting occurred at Mount Tabor High School Wednesday and the department had secured the campus.

The department said it was “actively investigating what happened” but had no further details immediately.

Police blocked roads to the school, and numerous emergency vehicles were on the scene.

Parents frantic for information parked their cars on the sidewalks several blocks from the high school as police directed traffic away from the campus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies have responded to an incident Monday along Market Street near...
15-year-old charged in shooting at New Hanover High School
Both schools were cleared by BCSO after no threats were identified
UPDATE: BCSO identifies source of threat at Shallotte Middle School
New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services
New Hanover County health board approves face covering rule
A 15-year-old student is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly shot another...
New Hanover High student on shooting: ‘It’s gonna be weird to walk down the catwalk and know that somebody got shot there’
The bill also says school districts need to vote at least once a month on whether their mask...
Gov. Cooper signs bill allowing N.C. schools to shift to remote learning if necessary due to a COVID-19 emergency

Latest News

UNCW reports nearly 400 active COVID-19 cases among students and staff
New Hanover County officials chime in on COVID-19 spread at UNCW
Newlyweds post an invoice to bill guests who jilted them on their wedding day.
Newlyweds post invoice for wedding guest no-shows
In this aerial photo from a rescue flight provided by MedicCorps.org, destruction in Grand...
Hurricane Ida and aftermath in Louisiana
Newlyweds post an invoice to bill guests who jilted them on their wedding day.
Couple 'bills' wedding guest no-shows
The Texas law would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around...
Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum