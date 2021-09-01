Senior Connect
New Hanover County allocates $3 million in ARP funding for homeowner assistance

New Hanover County
New Hanover County(WECT)
By Michael Praats
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Homeowners impacted by COVID-19 are now getting a lifeline from New Hanover County thanks to the implementation of the Homeowner Assistance Program, a $3 million program funded by American Rescue Plan money.

County residents must meet three criteria to qualify for the funding which can help pay for utilities, mortgages, internet, and other household costs.

These criteria include:

  1. Have one or more individuals who has qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardship during or due to the coronavirus pandemic after January 21, 2020; and
  2. Demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and
  3. Have a household income at or below 150 percent of the area median income.

“Priority will be given to households that make 50 percent or less of the area median income or have a household member currently receiving unemployment or who has experienced unemployment in the last 90 days prior to application.

The county has already used some of the funding provided by the ARP, but the majority of the programs were aimed at helping renters.

“For the past five months, we have been successful in helping more than 2,100 household who rent a home in New Hanover County with our emergency rental assistance program,” said Health and Human Services’ Social Services Director Tonya Jackson.

“But that support did not include homeowners, based on the guidelines from the federal government. So to now be able to assist residents who own their home but are struggling financially because of COVID-19 is a welcome service. I am glad our Board of Commissioners had the vision to include this as part of the American Rescue Plan framework to help residents and ensure housing and homeownership stability.”

Those interested can apply online and the funding will be disbursed until it all runs out.

