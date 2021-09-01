NCDMV suspends extended Saturday hours at select driver license offices

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WECT) - Saturday service hours have been temporarily suspended at 16 Driver License Offices in North Carolina, including one in Wilmington, to protect staff from the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

The South Square Plaza Driver License Office located at 2390 Carolina Beach Road, Ste 104, Wilmington, will not offer extended Saturday hours to reduce potential COVID exposures, because examiners who work Saturdays typically cover several offices. However, it continues to operate Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Saturday service hours have also been suspended at the Jacksonville Driver License Office at 299 Wilmington Hwy.

The Wilmington North Driver License Office at 1 Station Road, Wilmington, remains open Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

The Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) encourages people making weekday visits to driver license offices to schedule an appointment online.

Also, visitors to the DMV are encouraged to check the DMV website because many services are offered online.

Online services include: driver license renewals, ordering duplicate licenses and ID cards, driving record requests, driver license office appointments, registration renewals, vehicle property tax payments, duplicate registration cards, ordering personalized and specialty plates, payment of insurance lapse fines, and applying for voter registration.

The coronavirus pandemic led to lengthy closures of DMV offices to walk-in customers and road testing for certain drivers was suspended for a year. Extended Saturday service hours from 8 a.m.-noon were added back to the Wilmington South Driver License Office May 15, 2021.

