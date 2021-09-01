Senior Connect
Increased law enforcement and emotional support plan promised by NHHS Principal in back-to-school message

Sutton praised students for their strength and resilience and thanked parents for their support and patience(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover High School’s Principal Philip Sutton reassured students and families in a Facebook message posted by NHC Schools there will be an increased law enforcement presence on campus and an emotional support plan in place ahead of the return to school Wednesday.

New Hanover High School students will be on a regular schedule for their return to school Wednesday. September 1.

Sutton said a crisis intervention team will be on campus for the rest of the week to support social and emotional needs of students.

Students can also speak to a mental health professional by calling the NHC Health and Human Services help line at (910) 798-6501. After hours assistance is available by calling Trillium Health Resources Access Center (877) 685-2415.

