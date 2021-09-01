Friday Night Football Pregame Show: Week 3
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Watch the Friday Night Football Pregame Show at the top of this story!
Here are this week’s games:
Thursday’s Games
New Hanover at Leesville Road
Northern Nash at Topsail
Northside Pinetown at Wallace Rose Hill
Friday’s Games
Wake Forest at Hoggard
Swansboro at North Brunswick
Waccamaw at Ashley
Lumberton at Laney
Trask at Pender
S. Brunswick at W. Bladen
E. Bladen at Whiteville
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.