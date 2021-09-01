Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Friday Night Football Pregame Show: Week 3

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Watch the Friday Night Football Pregame Show at the top of this story!

Here are this week’s games:

Thursday’s Games

New Hanover at Leesville Road

Northern Nash at Topsail

Northside Pinetown at Wallace Rose Hill

Friday’s Games

Wake Forest at Hoggard

Swansboro at North Brunswick

Waccamaw at Ashley

Lumberton at Laney

Trask at Pender

S. Brunswick at W. Bladen

E. Bladen at Whiteville

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies have responded to an incident Monday along Market Street near...
15-year-old charged in shooting at New Hanover High School
Both schools were cleared by BCSO after no threats were identified
UPDATE: BCSO identifies source of threat at Shallotte Middle School
New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services
New Hanover County health board approves face covering rule
A 15-year-old student is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly shot another...
New Hanover High student on shooting: ‘It’s gonna be weird to walk down the catwalk and know that somebody got shot there’
The bill also says school districts need to vote at least once a month on whether their mask...
Gov. Cooper signs bill allowing N.C. schools to shift to remote learning if necessary due to a COVID-19 emergency

Latest News

Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 3
Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 3
High School Football
Friday Night Football: Week 2
Soccer
Topsail High School pauses boys soccer
South Columbus HS postpones football game because of COVID quarantine