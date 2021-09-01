Senior Connect
First Lady Jill Biden to visit North Carolina

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - First Lady Jill Biden will visit the Marine Corps Base at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina Wednesday afternoon to meet with military and veteran family members.

Biden will hold private meetings and engage in a listening session.

The First Lady will be accompanied by Mrs. Donna Berger, spouse of the Commandant of the Marine Corps General David H. Berger and Mrs. Stacie Black, spouse of the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Troy E. Black.

The meetings and listening session are closed to the press.

