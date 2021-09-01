Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: storm risk, lower humidity, active tropics

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:15 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! September is here! And your First Alert Forecast opens with a storm chance as a cold front drags remnant energy and moisture from Hurricane Ida across the Cape Fear Region. Please stay alert with your WECT Weather App for scattered, locally heavy showers and isolated, gusty storms; these opportunity for such spotty activity may continue for a few hours after sunset. Otherwise for Wednesday, expect variable clouds, tropical south breezes gusting over 25 mph at times, and high temperatures in the 80s to around 90.

Perhaps the finest headline of your First Alert Forecast is a puff of relatively pleasant late summer / early fall quality air that ought to follow that cold front. Enjoy that for Thursday and Friday and even parts of Labor Day weekend! Catch more details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Or: customize your location and take your outlook even deeper into this new month with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App!

Typical for September: the tropics are active! Disorganized Tropical Depression Kate will snake its way northward through the open central Atlantic Ocean this week. A newer tropical storm named Larry will chug westward through the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean, likely intensifying into a hurricane as it goes. Thankfully, aside from perhaps rip currents, no tropical feature poses any definable threat to the Carolinas at this time. Please, be prepared in any case: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies have responded to an incident Monday along Market Street near...
15-year-old charged in shooting at New Hanover High School
Both schools were cleared by BCSO after no threats were identified
UPDATE: BCSO identifies source of threat at Shallotte Middle School
New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services
New Hanover County health board approves face covering rule
A 15-year-old student is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly shot another...
New Hanover High student on shooting: ‘It’s gonna be weird to walk down the catwalk and know that somebody got shot there’
The bill also says school districts need to vote at least once a month on whether their mask...
Gov. Cooper signs bill allowing N.C. schools to shift to remote learning if necessary due to a COVID-19 emergency

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: September opens with cooler temps and storm chances
A hot summer in SE NC
Your First Alert Forecast for Tue. evening Aug. 31, 2021
Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: hot to close August, stormy and cooler to open September
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Aug. 31, 2021...
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Aug. 31, 2021