First Alert Forecast: storm risk, lower humidity, active tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! September is here! And your First Alert Forecast opens with a storm chance as a cold front drags remnant energy and moisture from Hurricane Ida across the Cape Fear Region. Please stay alert with your WECT Weather App for scattered, locally heavy showers and isolated, gusty storms; these opportunity for such spotty activity may continue for a few hours after sunset. Otherwise for Wednesday, expect variable clouds, tropical south breezes gusting over 25 mph at times, and high temperatures in the 80s to around 90.

Perhaps the finest headline of your First Alert Forecast is a puff of relatively pleasant late summer / early fall quality air that ought to follow that cold front. Enjoy that for Thursday and Friday and even parts of Labor Day weekend! Catch more details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Or: customize your location and take your outlook even deeper into this new month with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App!

Typical for September: the tropics are active! Disorganized Tropical Depression Kate will snake its way northward through the open central Atlantic Ocean this week. A newer tropical storm named Larry will chug westward through the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean, likely intensifying into a hurricane as it goes. Thankfully, aside from perhaps rip currents, no tropical feature poses any definable threat to the Carolinas at this time. Please, be prepared in any case: wect.com/hurricane.

