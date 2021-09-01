Senior Connect
Downtown businesses on mask mandate: ‘We’re not asking, we require it.’

Front Street Brewery requires masks to be worn while walking through the facility and...
Front Street Brewery requires masks to be worn while walking through the facility and encourages guests to wear them while ordering.(WECT)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s health board voted Tuesday to keep the indoor public mask mandate in place for the foreseeable future.

Anyone two and older regardless of whether they are vaccinated for COVID-19 must wear a mask indoors in places where the public is invited. However, enforcing the mandate is not always easy.

“They just left,” said Indigo Sol manager Crystyle Turner, describing a scene her staff members have seen play out repeatedly. “They were screaming. They were telling others not to come in here because you have to wear a mask and stuff like that. Other families that come in after them are just like ‘okay, we know that we have to wear them.’”

Although the public is allowed in their place of business, it’s still private property. For the most part, customers seem to be on board with the requirement, but there are cases of people refusing to wear a mask for medical purposes or personal preference.

Front Street Brewery will allow people with medical exemptions to eat outside if they’d like, but refusing a mask indoors simply isn’t going to fly with the staff.

“This is our livelihood. This is our staff’s livelihood,” said Ellie Craig, the brewery’s marketing manager. “We’re going to do whatever we can to keep our doors open for as long as we possibly can. If they don’t want to comply, then they don’t comply and they can leave. That’s all.”

