Deputies search for missing Columbus County man

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate man who went missing Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, William Derrick Dixon left a home a Macedonia Church Road in the Evergreen community around 8:30 a.m., heading to business in Robeson County.

Dixon, 64, never made it to the business and never returned to his home.

He was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox with N.C. tags HD5399K.

Dixon was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black jogging pants.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 910-642-6551 or call 911.

