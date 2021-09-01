Beds in lobby, mobile morgues: Hospitals take drastic steps amid flood of COVID-19 patients

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - More than 3,500 people statewide were being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals across North Carolina on Monday, according to state officials.

UNC Health Southeastern in Lumberton has seen so many COVID-19 deaths recently that hospital administrators rented a mobile morgue over the weekend because the hospital’s regular morgue is full.

“We didn’t want to get to the point where we didn’t have space for a body should a patient die and we needed to hold them for a while before a funeral home could come to get them,” said Joann Anderson, the hospital’s president and chief medical officer.

