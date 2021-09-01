Senior Connect
Beds in lobby, mobile morgues: Hospitals take drastic steps amid flood of COVID-19 patients

Mobile morgue truck unit
Mobile morgue truck unit(waff)
By Amanda Lamb and Leslie Moreno, WRAL reporters
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - More than 3,500 people statewide were being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals across North Carolina on Monday, according to state officials.

UNC Health Southeastern in Lumberton has seen so many COVID-19 deaths recently that hospital administrators rented a mobile morgue over the weekend because the hospital’s regular morgue is full.

“We didn’t want to get to the point where we didn’t have space for a body should a patient die and we needed to hold them for a while before a funeral home could come to get them,” said Joann Anderson, the hospital’s president and chief medical officer.

Click here to read the full story from WRAL.

Copyright 2021 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

