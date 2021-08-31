Senior Connect
Woman pleads guilty to involvement in beheading of man

By WJAR Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HAVERHILL, N.H. (WJAR) - A New Hampshire woman accused of helping her husband in a brutal murder has struck a plea deal.

Britany Barron pleaded guilty to three felony charges Monday in connection to the killing of 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault.

The 32-year-old has been behind bars since late September, when prosecutors say she falsified or destroyed evidence in Amerault’s murder.

They allege that her husband Armando Barron beat her after discovering text messages from Amerault, then used her phone to lure Amerault to a park where he attacked him.

“During the attack, Armando Barron forced Jonathan into the trunk of his own car, where a few minutes later, he repeatedly shot Jonathan and killed him,” said New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati.

The state says Armando Barron then commanded Britany Barron’s to drive Amerault’s car while he drove theirs, in tandem, to a wooded area.

They say he burned Amerault’s personal items, and told Britany to clean the car, before moving further into the woods.

“It’s at this second site where Armando Barron told the defendant to cut off Jonathan’s head,” Agati said.

She pleaded guilty to two charges of falsifying evidence, as well as trying to dispose of his body.

She could be eligible for parole after a year and a half.

The victim’s parents said her plea deals were too lenient.

“For hours and days after Jonathan was murdered, she committed unspeakable, barbaric crimes against him,” Agati said. “Then discarded him like something you would wipe off your shoes.”

A judge will consider the terms at a later sentencing hearing.

