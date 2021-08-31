Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Whiteville man accused of child sex crimes jailed on $1 million bond

John Henry Duboise, Jr.
John Henry Duboise, Jr.(BCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Whiteville man is facing numerous child sex crime charges following an investigation by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, John Henry Duboise, Jr. was taken into custody on Monday and charged with four counts of statutory rape/sex offense, two counts of indecent liberties with a child, two counts of second-degree rape, and three counts of second-degree sex offense with a child.

He’s currently in the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies have responded to an incident Monday along Market Street near...
15-year-old charged in shooting at New Hanover High School
A 15-year-old student is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly shot another...
New Hanover High student on shooting: ‘It’s gonna be weird to walk down the catwalk and know that somebody got shot there’
Several law enforcement agencies responded to a shooting Monday at New Hanover High School
New Hanover High School students will not attend school Tuesday following shooting
Firefighters responded to a house fire on Masonboro Loop Road early Monday morning.
Crews respond to overnight fire off Masonboro Loop Road
Parents and teachers discussed Brunswick County Schools' strategic plan for 2019-24 at Monday's...
Shallotte Middle, West Brunswick cleared after potential threats

Latest News

A major route in Whiteville will be widened and improved with raised medians, sidewalks,...
$28.2 million project to widen J.K. Powell Blvd. in Whiteville to begin in fall
David and Phyllis Quinn
Two local volunteers lending helping hand to those hit by Hurricane Ida
According to a tweet from the Wilmington Fire Department, firefighters responded to a fire on...
Crews on scene of fire near downtown Wilmington
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina records 5,300+ new COVID-19 cases Monday