Whiteville man accused of child sex crimes jailed on $1 million bond

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Whiteville man is facing numerous child sex crime charges following an investigation by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, John Henry Duboise, Jr. was taken into custody on Monday and charged with four counts of statutory rape/sex offense, two counts of indecent liberties with a child, two counts of second-degree rape, and three counts of second-degree sex offense with a child.

He’s currently in the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

