What are the logistics of securing a school in New Hanover County?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Some of the biggest questions following Monday’s shooting at New Hanover High School are how did it happen and what security measures are in place, if any, are used at the school?

Glen Locklear is the director of safety for New Hanover County Schools and he explained the safety measures the schools currently use and the potential for more intense measures in the future.

“We don’t currently use metal detectors on a regular basis in the school district but I think what we will do moving forward is look at all options, feasibility, and what’s best to implement to keep all of our students safe,” he said.

For New Hanover High School, its public location does add additional concerns in terms of securing the campus.

Lt. Christopher Smith with the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office says that law enforcement along with school staff works diligently to ensure that people who shouldn’t be on campus aren’t.

“From a law enforcement standpoint, we’re working daily with the school staff and administration to you know, have as many eyes as possible on the outside of the school building to have as many eyes as possible on the doors,” Smith said.

The doors leading from the outside to the inside of the school are locked and typically accessed by a keypad, according to Locklear, which helps keep people out who should not be there. But there appears to be little security when it comes to the catwalks that cross Market Street — where Monday’s shooting took place.

When asked if the catwalks or staircases are secured by gate or keycode, Locklear didn’t have a clear answer:

“I’m not exactly sure, I know they are not by keycode. I think they are monitored by staff during the day and the catwalk is monitored by staff,” he said.

He did say he thinks there are some gates but is not sure how or when they are secured.

It’s not yet clear if the school system plans to put any additional security measures in place on the catwalks but metal detectors have been discussed as a good starting point to make sure that guns stay out of classrooms.

The New Hanover County School Board announced a joint meeting with the New Hanover Board of Commissioners to discuss safety measures moving forward.

