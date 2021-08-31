Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

What are the logistics of securing a school in New Hanover County?

Some of the biggest questions following Monday’s shooting at New Hanover High School are how...
Some of the biggest questions following Monday’s shooting at New Hanover High School are how did it happen and what security measures are in place, if any, are used at the school?(WECT)
By Michael Praats
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Some of the biggest questions following Monday’s shooting at New Hanover High School are how did it happen and what security measures are in place, if any, are used at the school?

Glen Locklear is the director of safety for New Hanover County Schools and he explained the safety measures the schools currently use and the potential for more intense measures in the future.

“We don’t currently use metal detectors on a regular basis in the school district but I think what we will do moving forward is look at all options, feasibility, and what’s best to implement to keep all of our students safe,” he said.

For New Hanover High School, its public location does add additional concerns in terms of securing the campus.

Lt. Christopher Smith with the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office says that law enforcement along with school staff works diligently to ensure that people who shouldn’t be on campus aren’t.

“From a law enforcement standpoint, we’re working daily with the school staff and administration to you know, have as many eyes as possible on the outside of the school building to have as many eyes as possible on the doors,” Smith said.

The doors leading from the outside to the inside of the school are locked and typically accessed by a keypad, according to Locklear, which helps keep people out who should not be there. But there appears to be little security when it comes to the catwalks that cross Market Street — where Monday’s shooting took place.

When asked if the catwalks or staircases are secured by gate or keycode, Locklear didn’t have a clear answer:

“I’m not exactly sure, I know they are not by keycode. I think they are monitored by staff during the day and the catwalk is monitored by staff,” he said.

He did say he thinks there are some gates but is not sure how or when they are secured.

It’s not yet clear if the school system plans to put any additional security measures in place on the catwalks but metal detectors have been discussed as a good starting point to make sure that guns stay out of classrooms.

The New Hanover County School Board announced a joint meeting with the New Hanover Board of Commissioners to discuss safety measures moving forward.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies have responded to an incident Monday along Market Street near...
15-year-old charged in shooting at New Hanover High School
A 15-year-old student is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly shot another...
New Hanover High student on shooting: ‘It’s gonna be weird to walk down the catwalk and know that somebody got shot there’
Several law enforcement agencies responded to a shooting Monday at New Hanover High School
New Hanover High School students will not attend school Tuesday following shooting
Parents and teachers discussed Brunswick County Schools' strategic plan for 2019-24 at Monday's...
Shallotte Middle, West Brunswick cleared after potential threats
Firefighters responded to a house fire on Masonboro Loop Road early Monday morning.
Crews respond to overnight fire off Masonboro Loop Road

Latest News

Lloyd Eaves
Man charged in weekend shooting in Burgaw
File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist...
Cooling Temperatures Doesn’t Mean Mosquitos Have Gone Away in the Panhandle
South Brunswick High School’s varsity volleyball team is pausing all activities until further...
South Brunswick High varsity volleyball team pausing activities due to COVID-19
County officials say the public utilities project, based in the Pender Commerce Park, will...
Pender County awarded $1,575,000 grant from EDA