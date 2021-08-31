UNCW releases vaccination rates for students, faculty and staff

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina at Wilmington on Tuesday released the current vaccination rates for students, and faculty and staff.

Jose V. Sartarelli, the chancellor for UNCW, stated in a school-wide message that over 9,530 residential students, faculty, staff, and off-campus students taking on-campus classes recently shared vaccination information with the university.

The survey showed that 85 percent of faculty and staff were vaccinated, while 71 percent of residential students and 53 percent of off-campus students were vaccinated.

“We can do better ... we want to continue increasing all our vaccination rates throughout the semester to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” Sartarelli said.

According to UNCW’s online dashboard, there are currently 492 active cases of COVID-19 among students and staff (263 on-campus students, 224 off-campus students, and 5 faculty & staff).

Sartarelli strongly recommended vaccinations for those in the UNCW community who are unvaccinated.

“Most of the positive cases on campus and across the state and nation are among unvaccinated individuals, who also comprise the majority of current COVID-19 hospitalizations. If you are not yet vaccinated, I urge you to take action to protect your health and the well-being of our campus and community,” he said.

UNCW’s next drop-in vaccination clinic, which will feature the two-shot Pfizer vaccine, will be held at the Warwick Center on Wednesday from 1-4 p.m.

Also, free, one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations for students, faculty, staff and community members are available on campus through the Student Health Center during normal business hours. No appointments are necessary.

