Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

UNCW releases vaccination rates for students, faculty and staff

The UNCW Columns outside of Leutze Hall
The UNCW Columns outside of Leutze Hall(UNCW | BRADLEY PEARCE/UNCW)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina at Wilmington on Tuesday released the current vaccination rates for students, and faculty and staff.

Jose V. Sartarelli, the chancellor for UNCW, stated in a school-wide message that over 9,530 residential students, faculty, staff, and off-campus students taking on-campus classes recently shared vaccination information with the university.

The survey showed that 85 percent of faculty and staff were vaccinated, while 71 percent of residential students and 53 percent of off-campus students were vaccinated.

“We can do better ... we want to continue increasing all our vaccination rates throughout the semester to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” Sartarelli said.

According to UNCW’s online dashboard, there are currently 492 active cases of COVID-19 among students and staff (263 on-campus students, 224 off-campus students, and 5 faculty & staff).

Sartarelli strongly recommended vaccinations for those in the UNCW community who are unvaccinated.

“Most of the positive cases on campus and across the state and nation are among unvaccinated individuals, who also comprise the majority of current COVID-19 hospitalizations. If you are not yet vaccinated, I urge you to take action to protect your health and the well-being of our campus and community,” he said.

UNCW’s next drop-in vaccination clinic, which will feature the two-shot Pfizer vaccine, will be held at the Warwick Center on Wednesday from 1-4 p.m.

Also, free, one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations for students, faculty, staff and community members are available on campus through the Student Health Center during normal business hours. No appointments are necessary.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies have responded to an incident Monday along Market Street near...
15-year-old charged in shooting at New Hanover High School
A 15-year-old student is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly shot another...
New Hanover High student on shooting: ‘It’s gonna be weird to walk down the catwalk and know that somebody got shot there’
Several law enforcement agencies responded to a shooting Monday at New Hanover High School
New Hanover High School students will not attend school Tuesday following shooting
Parents and teachers discussed Brunswick County Schools' strategic plan for 2019-24 at Monday's...
Shallotte Middle, West Brunswick cleared after potential threats
Firefighters responded to a house fire on Masonboro Loop Road early Monday morning.
Crews respond to overnight fire off Masonboro Loop Road

Latest News

Nahledge Vaughn, 20, of Wilmington, was sentenced to 57 months in prison for Possession of a...
Armed gang member who threw stolen gun into judge’s parking lot sentenced
Lloyd Eaves
Man charged in weekend shooting in Burgaw
Some of the biggest questions following Monday’s shooting at New Hanover High School are how...
What are the logistics of securing a school in New Hanover County?
South Brunswick High School’s varsity volleyball team is pausing all activities until further...
South Brunswick High varsity volleyball team pausing activities due to COVID-19