‘Stop the Killing’: Local film about gun violence in community premieres Tuesday night with Zoom panel discussion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s a short film with a short message: Stop the Killing. The drama depicts the effects a deadly shooting has, as trauma from the killing ripples throughout the community.

You can watch the premier showing of “Stop the Killing — Part 1 & 2″ on Tuesday, Aug. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Following the showing, a live Zoom panel — hosted by WECT anchor Frances Weller and Coast 97.3 host Big Bigg — will discuss local gun violence with area activists and law enforcement officials.

Registration for the event is required. Click here to register.

This event is sponsored by the Wilmington Police Department, Novant Health, and hosted by the New Hanover County Office of Diversity & Equity.

Gun violence continues to impact our community, as recently as yesterday at New Hanover High School. Join the #NHCgov Office of Diversity & Equity, @WilmingtonPD and @NovantHealth for a virtual showing & panel discussion of Stop the Killing tonight at 6PM: https://t.co/Yyak3pvbg2 https://t.co/mI6zp1L4wH — New Hanover County (@NewHanoverCo) August 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.