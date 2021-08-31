‘Stop the Killing’: Local film about gun violence in community premieres Tuesday night with Zoom panel discussion
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s a short film with a short message: Stop the Killing. The drama depicts the effects a deadly shooting has, as trauma from the killing ripples throughout the community.
You can watch the premier showing of “Stop the Killing — Part 1 & 2″ on Tuesday, Aug. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Following the showing, a live Zoom panel — hosted by WECT anchor Frances Weller and Coast 97.3 host Big Bigg — will discuss local gun violence with area activists and law enforcement officials.
Registration for the event is required. Click here to register.
This event is sponsored by the Wilmington Police Department, Novant Health, and hosted by the New Hanover County Office of Diversity & Equity.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.