South Brunswick High varsity volleyball team pausing activities due to COVID-19

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - South Brunswick High School’s varsity volleyball team is pausing all activities until further notice “due to COVID-19 impacts within the program,” Brunswick County Schools announced Tuesday.

“The health and safety of all students and staff come first,” the school system stated in a news release. “The program will resume activities as soon as possible.”

South Brunswick was scheduled to play at Topsail Tuesday, Aug. 31.

