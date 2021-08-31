Report: Patriots release former Panthers QB Cam Newton

This article has 120 words with a read time of approximately 36 seconds.

BOSTON, Mass. (WBTV) – The New England Patriots have released Cam Newton, according to reports.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted the news Tuesday morning, citing sources.

“Bill Belichick said he would do what’s best for the team. In this case, it’s starting rookie Mac Jones,” a follow-up tweet from Pelissero said.

Bill Belichick said he would do what's best for the team. In this case, it's starting rookie Mac Jones (as @globejimmcbride first reported). The future is now in New England. https://t.co/R8fCqdY948 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2021

Before going to New England, Newton suited up as quarterback for the Carolina Panthers.

He was released from the team on March 24, 2020 before reaching an agreement with the Patriots for a 1-year deal.

Newton, the 2010 Heisman Trophy winner, won league MVP honors in 2015 after helping the Panthers win 15 regular-season games en route to an appearance in Super Bowl 50.

