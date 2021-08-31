Senior Connect
Report: Patriots release former Panthers QB Cam Newton

New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) in action during a pre-season NFL football game against...
New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) in action during a pre-season NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)(Rich Schultz | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOSTON, Mass. (WBTV) – The New England Patriots have released Cam Newton, according to reports.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted the news Tuesday morning, citing sources.

“Bill Belichick said he would do what’s best for the team. In this case, it’s starting rookie Mac Jones,” a follow-up tweet from Pelissero said.

Before going to New England, Newton suited up as quarterback for the Carolina Panthers.

He was released from the team on March 24, 2020 before reaching an agreement with the Patriots for a 1-year deal.

Newton, the 2010 Heisman Trophy winner, won league MVP honors in 2015 after helping the Panthers win 15 regular-season games en route to an appearance in Super Bowl 50.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

