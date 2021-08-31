Pender County fire chief dies after battle with COVID-19
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender EMS & Fire is mourning the loss of one of its own.
On August 30, Division Chief Mark Covil passed away after a brief battle with COVID-19. He was 51.
Covil served as the operational chief over the fire division for Pender EMS and Fire. He entered service with Pender EMS and Fire in 2013.
Prior to serving with Pender, Covil served with Sunny Point Ocean Military Fire Department, Hampstead Volunteer Fire Department, Ogden Volunteer Fire Department, and New Hanover County Fire Rescue.
