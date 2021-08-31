Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Pender County fire chief dies after battle with COVID-19

Pender EMS & Fire Chief Mark Covil
Pender EMS & Fire Chief Mark Covil(Pender County, NC)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender EMS & Fire is mourning the loss of one of its own.

On August 30, Division Chief Mark Covil passed away after a brief battle with COVID-19. He was 51.

Covil served as the operational chief over the fire division for Pender EMS and Fire. He entered service with Pender EMS and Fire in 2013.

Prior to serving with Pender, Covil served with Sunny Point Ocean Military Fire Department, Hampstead Volunteer Fire Department, Ogden Volunteer Fire Department, and New Hanover County Fire Rescue.

It is with great sadness and regret that Pender EMS and Fire announces the passing of Division Chief Mark Covil. Chief...

Posted by Pender EMS & Fire, Inc on Monday, August 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies have responded to an incident Monday along Market Street near...
15-year-old charged in shooting at New Hanover High School
Several law enforcement agencies responded to a shooting Monday at New Hanover High School
New Hanover High School students will not attend school Tuesday following shooting
A 15-year-old student is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly shot another...
New Hanover High student on shooting: ‘It’s gonna be weird to walk down the catwalk and know that somebody got shot there’
Firefighters responded to a house fire on Masonboro Loop Road early Monday morning.
Crews respond to overnight fire off Masonboro Loop Road
Wilmington police have charged a 15-year-old in connection with a shooting in July that injured...
Wilmington police: Teen charged in July shooting that injured mother, daughter

Latest News

New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) in action during a pre-season NFL football game against...
Report: Patriots release former Panthers QB Cam Newton
New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services
New Hanover County health board approves face covering rule
Parents and teachers discussed Brunswick County Schools' strategic plan for 2019-24 at Monday's...
Shallotte Middle, West Brunswick cleared after potential threats
Shallotte Middle School cleared after potential threat
Shallotte Middle School cleared after potential threat