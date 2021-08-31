Senior Connect
Pender County awarded $1,575,000 grant from EDA

County officials say the public utilities project, based in the Pender Commerce Park, will create 50 jobs created and save 30 jobs.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County was awarded a $1,575,000 EDA grant for a natural gas fuel generator project Monday.

County officials say the public utilities project, based in the Pender Commerce Park, will create 50 jobs created and save 30 jobs. The project will cost $2,100,000, including $8 million in private investment leveraged.

“Once completed, the project will create and retain jobs, spur private investment, and advance economic resiliency near Opportunity Zones and throughout the region,” said George Brown, Chairman of the Pender County Board of County Commissioners.

Pender County will build a permanent natural gas-fueled generator at its water treatment plant and establish a berm around the adjoining county’s wastewater treatment plant “to mitigate the impact of significant flooding on the operation of both facilities.”

“The natural gas generator and earthen berm will greatly improve the resiliency of our water and sewer plants during natural disasters like Hurricane Florence,” said Chad McEwen, Pender County Manager. “In addition, these improvements will help insure continuity of operations for the industries located at Pender Commerce Park during similar events.”

