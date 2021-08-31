Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Man charged in weekend shooting in Burgaw

Lloyd Eaves
Lloyd Eaves(Pender County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - A man was hospitalized following a shooting in Burgaw over the weekend.

According to a news release from the Burgaw Police Department, the 40-year-old victim, suffering from a gunshot wound, was transported by personal vehicle to Pender Memorial Hospital around 1:35 p.m. Saturday.

He was eventually airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for further treatment. His current condition is not known.

An investigation revealed the shooting happened in the 500 block of West Wilmington Street, the news release stated.

Police arrested Lloyd Crawford Eaves, 60, of Burgaw, and charged him with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The two men were acquittances and police classified the shooting as an “isolated incident,” according to the release.

Eaves is currently in the Pender County Jail under a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies have responded to an incident Monday along Market Street near...
15-year-old charged in shooting at New Hanover High School
A 15-year-old student is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly shot another...
New Hanover High student on shooting: ‘It’s gonna be weird to walk down the catwalk and know that somebody got shot there’
Several law enforcement agencies responded to a shooting Monday at New Hanover High School
New Hanover High School students will not attend school Tuesday following shooting
Parents and teachers discussed Brunswick County Schools' strategic plan for 2019-24 at Monday's...
Shallotte Middle, West Brunswick cleared after potential threats
Firefighters responded to a house fire on Masonboro Loop Road early Monday morning.
Crews respond to overnight fire off Masonboro Loop Road

Latest News

File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist...
Cooling Temperatures Doesn’t Mean Mosquitos Have Gone Away in the Panhandle
Some of the biggest questions following Monday’s shooting at New Hanover High School are how...
What are the logistics of securing a school in New Hanover County?
South Brunswick High School’s varsity volleyball team is pausing all activities until further...
South Brunswick High varsity volleyball team pausing activities due to COVID-19
County officials say the public utilities project, based in the Pender Commerce Park, will...
Pender County awarded $1,575,000 grant from EDA