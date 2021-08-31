Man charged in weekend shooting in Burgaw

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - A man was hospitalized following a shooting in Burgaw over the weekend.

According to a news release from the Burgaw Police Department, the 40-year-old victim, suffering from a gunshot wound, was transported by personal vehicle to Pender Memorial Hospital around 1:35 p.m. Saturday.

He was eventually airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for further treatment. His current condition is not known.

An investigation revealed the shooting happened in the 500 block of West Wilmington Street, the news release stated.

Police arrested Lloyd Crawford Eaves, 60, of Burgaw, and charged him with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The two men were acquittances and police classified the shooting as an “isolated incident,” according to the release.

Eaves is currently in the Pender County Jail under a $150,000 bond.

