First Alert Forecast: hot to close August, stormy and cooler to open September

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! A cold front will incorporate some of the remnants of Hurricane Ida and put its stamp on your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region. Ahead of the front: Tuesday will have partly cloudy skies, a miniscule shower and storm chance, and near-record high temperatures mainly in the lower and middle 90s. Along the front: Wednesday will feature variable clouds, gusty southwest breezes, scattered showers, isolated gusty storms, and high temperatures mainly in the upper 80s. Behind the front: Thursday and Friday will revert back to fair skies, tiny shower and storm odds, and breathe-able high and low temperatures in the 80s and 60s.

Cape Fear surf temperatures will hold in the middle 80s for most of the week ahead - a mark typical for the heart of Atlantic Hurricane Season. Speaking of which: Tropical Storm / Depression Kate will continue to battle hostile wind shear as it chugs northward through the wide-open central Atlantic Ocean through midweek. Kate appears to be no threat to North America. Meanwhile, farther east near the Cabo Verde Islands of Africa, a strong tropical disturbance remains likely to develop into a tropical storm named Larry in the next two to five days. Hopefully, this system will ultimately find a harmless path to the northern latitudes; your First Alert Weather Team will monitor it closely in any case.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington, including details about Labor Day weekend, right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Or: customize your location and take your outlook even deeper into September with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App!

Remember: Atlantic Hurricane Season has yet to quite peak! September is, statistically, the stormiest month and October is historically quite active, too. So, please visit the comprehensive First Alert Hurricane Center and be prepared in case a threatening situation arises: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.