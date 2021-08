WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are on the scene of a structure fire Tuesday afternoon near downtown Wilmington.

According to a tweet from the Wilmington Fire Department, firefighters responded to a fire on Marsdon Ave.

Stay with this story as we gather more details.

Crews on scene working fire on Marsdon Ave in downtown Wilm. PIO on scene. pic.twitter.com/gVSmY6WWT4 — WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) August 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.