Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations cost 150x more than vaccine costs

By CNN
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Benefit-expense ratios are part of how insurers evaluate their business.

A CNN analysis shows it costs about 150 times more to hospitalize a person sick with COVID-19 than it does to vaccinate them.

The breakdown works like this:

Medicare pays about $40 for each shot. Multiply that by two, and in some cases add an additional $35 it has to pay each time a shot is given at a home or group living setting.

That’s $150 to vaccinate the most expensive Medicare beneficiaries.

Contrast that with how much it costs on average to hospitalize a COVID patient – almost $22,000.

That skyrockets to nearly $50,000 if a ventilator is needed.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, COVID hospitalizations for unvaccinated people cost the health care system more than $2 billion in June and July.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies have responded to an incident Monday along Market Street near...
15-year-old charged in shooting at New Hanover High School
Several law enforcement agencies responded to a shooting Monday at New Hanover High School
New Hanover High School students will not attend school Tuesday following shooting
A 15-year-old student is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly shot another...
New Hanover High student on shooting: ‘It’s gonna be weird to walk down the catwalk and know that somebody got shot there’
Firefighters responded to a house fire on Masonboro Loop Road early Monday morning.
Crews respond to overnight fire off Masonboro Loop Road
Wilmington police have charged a 15-year-old in connection with a shooting in July that injured...
Wilmington police: Teen charged in July shooting that injured mother, daughter

Latest News

New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services
New Hanover County health board approves face covering rule
Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured after Highway 26 in Mississippi...
2 killed, at least 10 injured after Mississippi highway collapses
An unvaccinated mother believes she lost her unborn baby to COVID-19.
Unvaccinated mother blames COVID-19 for death of unborn daughter
Parents and teachers discussed Brunswick County Schools' strategic plan for 2019-24 at Monday's...
Shallotte Middle, West Brunswick cleared after potential threats
Some areas of Louisiana, including Grand Isle and Port Fourchon, suffered major flooding and...
Ida’s aftermath: No power, no flights, scant drinking water