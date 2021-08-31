Shallotte Middle School cleared after potential threat

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Shallotte Middle School has been cleared by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office after no threat was found.

School buses have resumed routes and will be back on campus shortly. Extra deputies are on the school’s campus for the day as a reassurance to students and staff.

On Tuesday morning, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office investigated a potential threat to Shallotte Middle School. West Brunswick High School operated a “shelter in place” as a precaution until Shallotte Middle School cleared.

All buses were rerouted to a safe location to wait until it was clear to return to school. School bus routes for other schools in the area were also delayed due to the impacts to Shallotte bus routes.

Law enforcement was on scene before school started and there was no danger to staff or students.

***UPDATE: 8:10AM. School has been cleared by BCSO, no threat found. School buses have resumed routes and will be back... Posted by Brunswick County Schools on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

***UPDATE: Shallotte Middle School has been cleared by BCSO teams and K9. The building is secure and there is no danger... Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

