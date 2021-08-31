Brunswick County officials searching for woman last seen in Calabash
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 25-year-old woman last seen in Calabash.
Dezhona Aronese Stanley, also known as “Deja,” was last seen on Friday, August 27 at around 6:45 p.m. in the area of 400 Marlowtown Road.
Stanley has black/brown hair, brown eyes and weighs 135 pounds. She was seen wearing grey sweat pants and grey sweatshirt. Stanley has a cognitive impairment, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Moore or call 911.
