Brunswick County officials searching for woman last seen in Calabash

Dezhona Aronese Stanley
Dezhona Aronese Stanley(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 25-year-old woman last seen in Calabash.

Dezhona Aronese Stanley, also known as “Deja,” was last seen on Friday, August 27 at around 6:45 p.m. in the area of 400 Marlowtown Road.

Stanley has black/brown hair, brown eyes and weighs 135 pounds. She was seen wearing grey sweat pants and grey sweatshirt. Stanley has a cognitive impairment, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Moore or call 911.

***Missing Person*** Dezhona Aronese Stanley, aka “Deja” B/F 25YOA 135 lbs Black/Brown hair Brown eyes Last seen on...

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Monday, August 30, 2021

