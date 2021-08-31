Armed gang member who threw stolen gun into judge’s parking lot sentenced

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man, who threw a stolen handgun into the Judge’s parking lot at the New Hanover County Courthouse while fleeing from police during a traffic stop on December 9, 2020, has been sentenced to 57 months in prison.

Nahledge Vaughn, who had previously been validated as a gang member by the Wilmington Police Department, was a passenger in a car driven by another validated gang member when police attempted a traffic stop in the area of 5th Avenue and Market Streets in Wilmington.

The driver of the car did not have a valid license and when law enforcement tried to stop the car, Vaughn jumped out and fled on foot, throwing the loaded Glock handgun into the gated lot. Shortly after, he was arrested and the firearm was located.

At the time of his arrest, 20-year-old Vaughn was on probation for possession of a stolen firearm, so was prohibited from possessing a gun.

Vaughn was one of two people arrested in 2019 as part of a three-month drug investigation.

He was sentenced Tuesday, August 31, to 57 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

