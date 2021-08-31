$28.2 million project to widen J.K. Powell Blvd. in Whiteville to begin in fall

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A project to widen a heavily-traveled road in Whiteville is set to begin in the fall.

The N.C. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that it awarded a $28.2 million contract to upgrade J.K. Powell Boulevard (U.S. 701 Bypass) between its interchange with U.S. 74/76 and West Virgil Street.

The two-mile stretch of the boulevard will be widened to four travel lanes (two in each direction), and some new turn lanes will be added. The project also will include the construction of a raised median, which will safely redirect drivers from side streets and business driveways into turning right.

The design, known as a reduced-conflict intersection, decreases the risk of crashes, particularly serious or fatal ones, according to the NCDOT.

Traffic lights at Burkhead Street, Washington Street, and Smyrna Road will be upgraded with marked crosswalks and pedestrian signals to improve safety. The traffic signal at West Virgil Street will be relocated one block north at Columbus Street to improve overall access on this important gateway to downtown.

Highland Paving Co. LLC of Fayetteville is expected to begin construction this fall after all utility relocations are completed. The project is under contract to be completed by the summer of 2025.

Exciting news 🗞️ for #Whiteville! NCDOT has awarded a 💲28.2 million contract to widen and improve part of J.K. Powell Boulevard. 🚘

⏹️ Details >> https://t.co/iT9lOrv0Dx pic.twitter.com/bVceFwQkWj — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) August 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.