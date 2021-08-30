Senior Connect
Wilmington police: Teen charged in July shooting that injured mother, daughter

Wilmington police have charged a 15-year-old in connection with a shooting in July that injured...
Wilmington police have charged a 15-year-old in connection with a shooting in July that injured a mother and her daughter.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police have charged a 15-year-old in connection with a shooting in July that left a mother and daughter hospitalized.

According to a previous news release from the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired into a home on Downey Branch Lane around 10:30 p.m. on July 16.

A woman and her minor daughter were both injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital for treatment. Both survived the shooting, police say.

On Monday, the unnamed suspect was taken into custody and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a minor, and discharging a firearm within the city limit.

A spokesperson for the WPD confirmed the suspect in this shooting is not the same person accused of a shooting at New Hanover High School on Monday.

