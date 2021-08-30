Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Problematic lake dredging project in Carolina Beach could resume soon

The Carolina Beach Town Council plans to look at several options for their lake dredging...
The Carolina Beach Town Council plans to look at several options for their lake dredging project on Tuesday. (Source: WECT)
By Michael Praats
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - It’s a project that started roughly four years ago, a seemingly simple plan to dredge the Carolina Beach Lake Park lake that turned into a headache for everyone involved.

The multi-million dollar project was supposed to remove materials from the lake and the town had permission to fill a basin on federal government property at the Military Ocean Terminal at Sunny Point or MOTSU, however, instead of filling the basin the town manager at the time decided to put the materials near it instead.

Carolina Beach terminates dredging contract

This prompted MOTSU to issue an order to the town telling officials they could no longer use their property to dump the spoils, plus, they had to remove what they had put on their land.

The project was supposed to help with flooding issues by allowing the lake to handle more stormwater during heavy rain events. Initially, the project was supposed to dredge more than 80,000 cubic yards of material from the lake which would have given the lake around 16 million gallons worth of stormwater holding, instead, when the project was halted the town had completed less than half of that. Ultimately it cost $1.4 million to dredge less than 33,000 cubic yards of material.

Despite the setbacks, the town has always talked about restarting the project.

“Well, it certainly is something that needs to be done for the safety of Carolina beach to have that stormwater area for it to go to. We gained 6 million gallons of capacity with the first dredge so we need that capacity but we’re working with MOTSU on properties and looking for other areas,” Mayor LeAnn Pierce said.

Town Manager Bruce Oakley says that since the project was stopped by the military the town has worked to rebuild their relationship with MOTSU – the military ocean terminal at Sunny Point – but they still can’t use their land to dump the dredging spoils but they have been looking at alternatives.

“The county landfill is one place, we’ve talked about building a bulkhead and storing some dredge spoils there, we’ve also talked about Geotext bags that would help de-water the materials so we’re looking at all kinds of options and our engineers have been working hard and we expect some pretty good alternatives to present to council,” Oakley said.

Right now there is no set timeline for the project to resume but Oakley said he along with town staff are working to move it forward as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After recent events in Afghanistan, US Army Major General David Grange (Ret), who served with...
A retired U.S. Army Major General says the plan to pull out of Afghanistan was a big mistake
Edwards was last seen on August 23.
Wilmington police searching for missing teenager
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
Terry James Letchworth
UPDATE: Suspect charged in fatal crash on U.S. 17 in Pender County
George Taylor, the CEO of TRU Colors Brewery, broke his silence on the recent double murder at...
TRU Colors CEO breaks silence following double murder at his son’s home

Latest News

LIVE: Sheriff's office to provide update on shooting at New Hanover High School
Fight at New Hanover High
Video of fight purportedly related to shooting at New Hanover High
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina records 4,500+ new COVID-19 cases Monday
Several law enforcement agencies have responded to an incident Monday along Market Street near...
Student injured in shooting at New Hanover High School