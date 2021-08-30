Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Organization working to boost Agritourism in Eastern North Carolina

Lu Mil Vineyard is the first stop on the Summer Farm Tour, hosted by North Carolina Agritourism...
Lu Mil Vineyard is the first stop on the Summer Farm Tour, hosted by North Carolina Agritourism Networking Association.(WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Agritourism Networking Association hosted their 2021 Summer Farm Tour on Monday. The event is hosted in an effort to boost agritourism.

“Everybody who is an agritourism farm does have some type of cash crop or livestock, but they also welcome guests, the public into their farm for educational and fun activities,” said Karla Ward, business and marketing developer for Lu Mil Vineyard.

Agritourism simply means tourism centered around agriculture. That’s why Lu Mil brings people in for their Grape Festival, farm tours, and even 10 cabins available to rent. “We offer several indoor & outdoor Venues for large or small gatherings. Our Annual Events include our Bridal Show, May Day Celebration, NC Grape Festival and the Christmas Festival of Lights,” said Denise Taylor Bridgers of Lu Mil Vineyard.

These are all things that can supplement incomes when out of a traditional growing season. “And sometimes it’s the very means by which many of these new farm families are able to hang on to their farm,” said Ward. Other farmers from across the state, including one farm from Onslow County, said that this is true for them.

Other farmers are simply planting seeds with the idea, that’s why the NC ANA is connecting successful farmers to those just getting started. “We’re learning other ways that people are doing it and we’re picking up ideas and cross-pollinating amongst each other as we go through this tour,” said Lee Rankin, president of NC ANA.

Sprouting for a new future for agriculture and tourism, with one common goal.

“Inspire each other to bring new things to our communities to make our rural areas thrive,” said Ward.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies have responded to an incident Monday along Market Street near...
15-year-old charged in shooting at New Hanover High School
After recent events in Afghanistan, US Army Major General David Grange (Ret), who served with...
A retired U.S. Army Major General says the plan to pull out of Afghanistan was a big mistake
Firefighters responded to a house fire on Masonboro Loop Road early Monday morning.
Crews respond to overnight fire off Masonboro Loop Road
Terry James Letchworth
UPDATE: Suspect charged in fatal crash on U.S. 17 in Pender County
Edwards was last seen on August 23.
Wilmington police searching for missing teenager

Latest News

A 15-year-old student is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly shot another...
New Hanover High student on shooting: ‘It’s gonna be weird to walk down the catwalk and know that somebody got shot there’
Wilmington police have charged a 15-year-old in connection with a shooting in July that injured...
Wilmington police: Teen charged in July shooting that injured mother, daughter
Several law enforcement agencies responded to a shooting Monday at New Hanover High School.
New Hanover High School students will not attend school Tuesday following shooting
Law enforcement holds news briefing on shooting at New Hanover High School.
Law enforcement holds news briefing on shooting at New Hanover High School.