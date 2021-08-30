North Carolina volunteers to aid in Hurricane Ida response
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Eastern North Carolina Region of the American Red Cross is sending two volunteers to help with Hurricane Ida response efforts along the gulf coast.
David and Phyllis Quinn will be going to aid in relief efforts. They have previously deployed to support disaster responses after Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Florence, and Laura.
