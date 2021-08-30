Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

North Carolina volunteers to aid in Hurricane Ida response

David and Phyllis Quinn
David and Phyllis Quinn(American Red Cross)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Eastern North Carolina Region of the American Red Cross is sending two volunteers to help with Hurricane Ida response efforts along the gulf coast.

David and Phyllis Quinn will be going to aid in relief efforts. They have previously deployed to support disaster responses after Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Florence, and Laura.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After recent events in Afghanistan, US Army Major General David Grange (Ret), who served with...
A retired U.S. Army Major General says the plan to pull out of Afghanistan was a big mistake
George Taylor, the CEO of TRU Colors Brewery, broke his silence on the recent double murder at...
TRU Colors CEO breaks silence following double murder at his son’s home
Dredging
US Army Corps of Engineers set to complete dredging of dangerously shallow Brunswick County inlet
Fort Bragg, North Carolina
Fort Bragg soldier among those killed in Afghanistan airport suicide bombing
13 seats reserved at Barefoot's Sandwich Shoppe for the service members that died while serving...
Local restaurant honoring service members

Latest News

Island Women, a non-profit organization working to enhance the Pleasure Island community hosted...
Flock of Food Trucks event benefitting Pleasure Island
Wilmington women running with U.S. military flags in honor of the service members who died in...
Wilmington women running in honor of this week’s fallen heroes
Da'Shaun Harrison signing their first published book "The Belly of the Beast."
Hoggard alum writes first book, hopes to impact others
Edwards was last seen on August 23.
Wilmington police searching for missing teenager