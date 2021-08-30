Senior Connect
Student injured in shooting in area of New Hanover High School

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A student was injured in a shooting Monday in the area of New Hanover High School, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Jerry Brewer with the sheriff’s office says one student was shot and taken to the hospital.

A spokesperson for New Hanover County Schools says that the sheriff’s office has confirmed that this is not an active shooter situation.

New Hanover High School students are being taken to Williston Middle School.

“New Hanover High School is currently being searched by SRO’s to ensure all students have been evacuated,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

School system officials say that students will be taken to the MLK Center later this afternoon where they will be released to their parents.

“New Hanover High School students and staff have been escorted to Williston Middle School by the Sheriff’s Department after a shooting on the campus of New Hanover High School,” the school system stated in a news release. “The Sheriff’s office has confirmed this is NOT an active shooter situation. Once a full headcount is conducted, students will be taken to the MLK center at 401 S 8th street where they will be released to their parents.

“Williston Middle School and Gregory Elementary are safely under a shelter in place. Students from these two schools are not being released to families at this time. Please wait for further instructions before going to one of those locations to pick up your student.”

Stay with this story as we get more information.

