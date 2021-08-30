Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Insider Q&A: What’s next for student loans in the COVID era?

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Before starting advocacy group the Student Borrower Protection Center, Seth Frotman was the Student Loan Ombudsman at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The position is effectively the federal government’s point person for student loan issues.

Frotman held that position until 2018, when he resigned to protest the Trump administration’s handling of student loans and private servicing companies.

Frotman spoke to The Associated Press about the Biden administration’s decision to extend the student loan repayment moratorium and other issues facing the $1.5 trillion industry.

Read more here

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After recent events in Afghanistan, US Army Major General David Grange (Ret), who served with...
A retired U.S. Army Major General says the plan to pull out of Afghanistan was a big mistake
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
Edwards was last seen on August 23.
Wilmington police searching for missing teenager
George Taylor, the CEO of TRU Colors Brewery, broke his silence on the recent double murder at...
TRU Colors CEO breaks silence following double murder at his son’s home
13 seats reserved at Barefoot's Sandwich Shoppe for the service members that died while serving...
Local restaurant honoring service members

Latest News

Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, leaves the grid a shambles
71-year-old Buddy Hall was murdered in his own home by a man half his age. Defendant claimed...
Crimes of the Cape Fear: Man gets death penalty after claiming ‘gay panic’ defense in brutal murder
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
More residents are being evacuated as fire officials are losing control of the Caldor Fire.
Lake Tahoe threatened by massive fire, more evacuations ordered
More residents are being evacuated as fire officials are losing control of the Caldor Fire.
Caldore Fire near Lake Tahoe spreads fast